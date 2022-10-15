Man wanted in connection with thefts from M&S

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft offences from stores in Colchester including Marks and Spencer.

Essex Police would like to speak with 35-year-old Steven Mason in connection with investigations into thefts from Budgens and M&S in the town between June and September.

Mason has links to the Shrub End and Hythe areas, a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or other footage that could help Essex Police with their investigation is being asked to contact them.



