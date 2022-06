Essex Police would like to speak with this man, Dean Burgess in connection with a serious assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police would like to speak with a man in connection with a serious assault that occurred in Colchester.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 9.

Dean Burgess, 41, has links to Colchester and Tendring.

He is white, 6ft 2ins tall and has blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

They are asking anyone who has seen him to contact officers on 101.