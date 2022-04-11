News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who stole alcohol worth £540 from Skegness Tesco may be from Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:34 PM April 11, 2022
A man who stole approximately £540 worth of alcohol from Tesco could be in Suffolk 

A man who stole around £540 worth of alcohol from a Tesco in Skegness could be in Suffolk, police have said. 

Several bottles of alcohol were stolen from the Tesco store in Richmond Drive in the Lincolnshire town between 3pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday, March 8. 

In a tweet, Skegness Police said: "We would like to speak to the man in the image in relation to the theft of alcohol worth approximately £540 at a Tesco superstore in Skegness."

Suffolk police later tweeted saying they believed the wanted man could be from Suffolk. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police quoting the crime number 22000175843.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

