Man wielding machete and firearm arrested in Stowmarket

A man was arrested after an incident in Poplar Hill, Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after threatening two people with a machete and a firearm in a Stowmarket residential street.

Police were called to an address in Poplar Hill at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 8.

Officers received reports of a man, holding a machete and a firearm on the doorstep of the property, was making threats to two other men in the street.

The two men then fled, while the man carrying the weapons returned inside the address.

Armed officers entered the property and arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and possession of a bladed weapon with intent.

An air rifle and machete were recovered in the raid.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

Officers believe the individuals concerned were known to each other and there is no wider threat to the community.

Police are keen to speak to the men who were threatened and anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/69438/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.