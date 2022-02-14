Man with false number plates and no licence arrested
A motorist without a driving license who was using false number plates has been arrested after being stopped by police in Newmarket.
Suffolk police pulled over a vehicle on the A142 at Newmarket on the morning of Sunday, February 13.
Upon being drug tested, the driver was found to have cannabis and cocaine in his system.
He also initially gave the police false details about his identity and it was also found he was driving without a license, insurance, tax or an MOT.
The vehicle was seized and the man was arrested.
Suffolk police tweeted on Sunday: "A vehicle was stopped on the A142 at Newmarket this morning, which was displaying false plates.
"The driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine. He had no driving license, insurance, tax or MOT.
"The driver also initially gave us false details - however, the fingerprint machine never lies! You always get a sense when the conversation goes a bit like:
"'What's your name?', 'What me?', 'Yes - You?', 'What's your date of birth?', 'What me? What's my date of birth?'"
