Man and woman arrested after two-year-old child dies are rebailed

A man and woman were arrested after a child died in the Colchester area (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died have been rebailed.

Police were called to a property in Tollgate Road in Beacon End, near Colchester, after receiving reports of an unresponsive child on Sunday, November 7.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.15am.

However, an Essex Police spokesman confirmed the child had died.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.

They were bailed to answer police on Thursday, but have now been rebailed by officers to January 20.