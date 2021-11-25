News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man and woman arrested after two-year-old child dies are rebailed

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:35 PM November 25, 2021
A 25 year-old man was arrested following a roadside search and 100 wraps of cocaine being found in h

A man and woman were arrested after a child died in the Colchester area (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died have been rebailed.

Police were called to a property in Tollgate Road in Beacon End, near Colchester, after receiving reports of an unresponsive child on Sunday, November 7.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.15am.

However, an Essex Police spokesman confirmed the child had died.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.

They were bailed to answer police on Thursday, but have now been rebailed by officers to January 20.

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
  2. 2 'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty
  3. 3 Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates
  1. 4 Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
  2. 5 Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich
  3. 6 Haulage company turns recruitment corner after upping wages five times
  4. 7 'A car crash' - Jacobs speaks for first time about scrapped Town move
  5. 8 'We’ll act in the best interests of QPR' - Warburton on potential Bonne recall
  6. 9 Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash
  7. 10 Approval granted for 69 new homes in Suffolk village
Essex Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Steak Lobster & Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties

Timothy Bradford

person
Ben Wiles (8) celebrates giving Rotherham a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon