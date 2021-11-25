Man and woman arrested after two-year-old child dies are rebailed
Published: 2:35 PM November 25, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter after a two-year-old died have been rebailed.
Police were called to a property in Tollgate Road in Beacon End, near Colchester, after receiving reports of an unresponsive child on Sunday, November 7.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.15am.
However, an Essex Police spokesman confirmed the child had died.
A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of child neglect and manslaughter.
They were bailed to answer police on Thursday, but have now been rebailed by officers to January 20.
Most Read
- 1 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?
- 2 'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty
- 3 Five Suffolk schools in top Covid tier due to high infection rates
- 4 Two arrested on suspicion of child neglect after child, 2, dies
- 5 Christmas shopper fined £187 after car 'trapped' for two days in Ipswich
- 6 Haulage company turns recruitment corner after upping wages five times
- 7 'A car crash' - Jacobs speaks for first time about scrapped Town move
- 8 'We’ll act in the best interests of QPR' - Warburton on potential Bonne recall
- 9 Lane closed on A14 after three vehicle crash
- 10 Approval granted for 69 new homes in Suffolk village