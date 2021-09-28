Trial date set for Suffolk man accused of burglaries
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a Leiston man accused of two burglaries which happened four years ago will take place in June next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, September 28 was Mantas Gineitis, 27, of Lime Tree Avenue, Leiston.
He has pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich on or before September 7, 2017.
He has also denied another burglary during which cash, watches and mobile telephones were stolen at the same property on September 8, 2017.
He has further denied an offence of fraud on September 8, 2017, by falsely representing he was in lawful possession of a mobile phone.
You may also want to watch:
His trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing June 6 next year.
Gineitis is on unconditional bail.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 3 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
- 4 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
- 5 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
- 6 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
- 7 Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
- 8 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 9 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
- 10 Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge