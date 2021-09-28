Trial date set for Suffolk man accused of burglaries

Published: 12:38 PM September 28, 2021

Mantas Gineitis will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court in June next year - Credit: Archant

The trial of a Leiston man accused of two burglaries which happened four years ago will take place in June next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, September 28 was Mantas Gineitis, 27, of Lime Tree Avenue, Leiston.

He has pleaded not guilty to burglary and stealing cash at a house in Berners Street, Ipswich on or before September 7, 2017.

He has also denied another burglary during which cash, watches and mobile telephones were stolen at the same property on September 8, 2017.

He has further denied an offence of fraud on September 8, 2017, by falsely representing he was in lawful possession of a mobile phone.

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing June 6 next year.

Gineitis is on unconditional bail.