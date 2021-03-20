Man caught with more than 18,000 indecent images avoids jail

Published: 10:18 AM March 20, 2021

A marine engineer caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children after police raided his home has avoided prison.

The images discovered at the Lowestoft home of Stuart Goldsmith, 46, included more than 220 of the most serious category, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police had received information that an indecent image had been uploaded to a Dropbox account which was linked to Goldsmith, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court.

Officers executed a warrant on August 29, 2018, at Goldsmith's home address and 10 devices were seized, Mr Setter said.

The devices were examined and 223 category A images were discovered - 184 still and 39 moving - along with 130 classed as category B (90 still and 40 moving).

A further 17,705 category C images were found - 17,509 still and 196 moving - as well as a single extreme pornographic image, the court heard.

Search terms to find indecent images of children were also discovered.

The images were downloaded between December 2002 and August 2018, and involved children as young as three years old, the court heard.

Mr Setter said Goldsmith, of Swonnells Court, Lowestoft, was interviewed twice by police following the raid.

He initially denied the offences in September 2018 but when he was interviewed again by officers in December 2019 - after the devices had been analysed - he made admissions, Mr Setter said.

Goldsmith had two previous convictions but they were not offences of this nature, the court heard.

Goldsmith was committed for sentence at the crown court by magistrates in Norfolk for three charges of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Lynne Shirley, representing Goldsmith, said he worked as a marine engineer and travelled around the country for work.

Sentencing Goldsmith on Thursday at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett said this type of offending "perpetuates a market which encourages the making of more and more indecent images of children".

Judge Levett sentenced Goldsmith to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and handed him a £5,000 fine.

A 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) was also imposed and Goldsmith must complete up to 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Goldsmith will also be subject to notification requirements and must pay £340 in costs.



