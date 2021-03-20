News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man caught with more than 18,000 indecent images avoids jail

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 10:18 AM March 20, 2021   
Gordan Tonnar, of Hessett, was found guilty during a trial at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTT

Stuart Goldsmith was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A marine engineer caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children after police raided his home has avoided prison. 

The images discovered at the Lowestoft home of Stuart Goldsmith, 46, included more than 220 of the most serious category, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

Police had received information that an indecent image had been uploaded to a Dropbox account which was linked to Goldsmith, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court. 

Officers executed a warrant on August 29, 2018, at Goldsmith's home address and 10 devices were seized, Mr Setter said. 

The devices were examined and 223 category A images were discovered - 184 still and 39 moving - along with 130 classed as category B (90 still and 40 moving). 

A further 17,705 category C images were found - 17,509 still and 196 moving - as well as a single extreme pornographic image, the court heard. 

Search terms to find indecent images of children were also discovered. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I should have stayed... that's the brutal truth' - Cook on his Portsmouth return
  2. 2 Thousands of Suffolk and Essex homes set for faster broadband
  3. 3 Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears
  1. 4 Three people convicted of murdering Joe Pooley in Ipswich
  2. 5 Jackson on his Town exile under Lambert, transfer interest, contract talks and giving his all for Ipswich
  3. 6 Where Ipswich Town's out-of-contract players stand heading into summer of change at Portman Road
  4. 7 Plans submitted to turn empty East Suffolk pub into HMO
  5. 8 Suffolk police team to star in new TV series
  6. 9 Knife-wielding man robs Suffolk convenience store
  7. 10 Town boss Cook on Norwood, Skuse and four players yet to feature since his appointment

The images were downloaded between December 2002 and August 2018, and involved children as young as three years old, the court heard. 

Mr Setter said Goldsmith, of Swonnells Court, Lowestoft, was interviewed twice by police following the raid. 

He initially denied the offences in September 2018 but when he was interviewed again by officers in December 2019 - after the devices had been analysed - he made admissions, Mr Setter said.

Goldsmith had two previous convictions but they were not offences of this nature, the court heard. 

Goldsmith was committed for sentence at the crown court by magistrates in Norfolk for three charges of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image. 

Lynne Shirley, representing Goldsmith, said he worked as a marine engineer and travelled around the country for work. 

Sentencing Goldsmith on Thursday at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Martyn Levett said this type of offending "perpetuates a market which encourages the making of more and more indecent images of children". 

Judge Levett sentenced Goldsmith to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and handed him a £5,000 fine. 

A 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) was also imposed and Goldsmith must complete up to 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days. 

Goldsmith will also be subject to notification requirements and must pay £340 in costs. 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Mary's Church in Yaxley 

How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley was an early favourite for the Ipswich job. Picture: PA

Football

Cowleys being lined up for Pompey job - with Ipswich at Fratton Park on...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
CCTV image released after Fambridge Yacht Club assault

Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Andrew Reid. The first route of the Snape Quiet Lanes scheme has been revealed. Picture:

Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon