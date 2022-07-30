Man burned partner's buttock and knee with lighted aerosol

Marius Butnarasu was jailed when he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Gregg Brown

A 27-year-old man who caused burns to his partner’s buttock and knee by setting light to an aerosol has been jailed for 10 months.

Marius Butnarasu had become aggressive while he was in the bedroom at his partner’s Colchester home on Christmas Eve last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was holding a lighter and an aerosol can and as she walked past him he had set light to the aerosol causing a burn on one of her buttocks.

He then did the same thing again causing a hand-sized burn on her knee.

Butnarasu, of Magdalen Street, Colchester, admitted an offence of wounding.

He was jailed for 10 months but as he has served the equivalent of a 14-month prison sentence on remand he is eligible for immediate release.

He was also banned from contacting the victim or going to her home in Magnolia Drive, Colchester.

Gareth Hughes, for Butnarasu, accepted the injuries suffered by the victim were unpleasant and were inflicted in a domestic context. He said the burns were superficial and had healed by January 7.