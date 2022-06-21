Man accused of raping schoolgirl decides not to give evidence at trial

A Suffolk man accused of putting his hand over a schoolgirl’s mouth while he allegedly raped her more than two decades ago when he was a teenager has chosen not to give evidence during his trial.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Mark Cox, now aged 45, of Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds.

He has denied indecently assaulting the alleged victim and raping her in the 1990s.

The alleged victim told police that she had been in “excruciating” pain and claimed that when she told Mark Cox that he was hurting her he had put his hand over her mouth, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, claimed that after the alleged rape Cox, who had been in his late teens, told the girl not to tell anyone about it and said that what happened was “their secret”.

After his arrest in January, 2019, Cox claimed the allegations were “fabricated.”

The trial continues.on Wednesday (June 22) when Judge Martyn Levett is expected to sum up the case to the jury.