Man found guilty of sex assaults on schoolgirl
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A Suffolk man is facing a jail sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl more than two decades ago when he was a teenager.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (June 24) was Mark Cox, now aged 45, of Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds.
He had denied six offences of indecent assault and one of rape dating back to the 1990s when he was a teenager.
On Friday he was convicted by a jury of four offences of indecent assault and cleared of the remaining three offences including the rape charge.
Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until the week commencing August 8 for a pre-sentence report and remanded Cox in custody.
He ordered Cox to sign the sex offenders register on an interim basis.
During the trial, Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, told the court that Cox had been in his late teens at the time of the offences.
The court heard that after his arrest in January 2019, Cox claimed the allegations were “fabricated".
Cox chose not to give evidence during the trial.