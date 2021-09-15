'It's 100% true': alleged rape victim denies making up allegations against taxi driver

Published: 7:30 AM September 15, 2021

A woman who claims she was raped and sexually assaulted by a Suffolk taxi driver more than a decade ago when she was still at school has denied making up the allegations.

Giving evidence on the second day of the trial of Mark Ryan at Ipswich Crown Court the woman denied lying about what happened and said: “It’s 100% true.”

She told the court she had been left with memory problems after suffering a head injury as a child and accepted her memory “wasn’t the best”.

She accepted she had been involved in fights while she was at school and on one occasion had been excluded.

The alleged victim said she had told some friends while she was still at school that she had been raped and accepted going to where Ryan was living in Feltwell Place, Haverhill, and standing by a fence while a boy threw something through his window.

The witness claimed Ryan had told her they would “both get hurt” if she told anyone what he’d allegedly done to her but she denied telling a friend that Ryan had threatened to kill her.

Asked by defence counsel Richard Kelly why she had returned to Ryan’s house after the first alleged assault, she said it was because “it hadn’t all been sexual".

Ryan, 50, of St James’ Court, Haverhill, has denied rape, two offences of assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the early part of 2009 when Ryan was 39.

It is alleged that Ryan contacted the teenager on Facebook after meeting her at the taxi office and arranged for her to go to his home

He had allegedly sexually assaulted her in his kitchen before forcing her to perform a sex act on him in the living room.

The girl had continued to visit Ryan’s home and he had allegedly orally raped her on four further occasions.

She didn’t report Ryan to the police until 2019 and during police interviews he admitted having Facebook communication with her but denied anything of a sexual nature had taken place.

The court heard that Ryan, who was working as a taxi driver at the time of the alleged offences, has no previous convictions.

The trial continues.