Hunt begins for convicted criminal who absconded from Suffolk prison

54-year-old Mark Vale has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are hunting for a convicted criminal who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Mark Vale, 54, was on temporary day release on Thursday, October 20, but failed to return to the prison at 6.30pm.

He is serving a sentence for burglary and criminal damage.

Vale is described as 6ft 1ins tall, with blue eyes and brown hair and weighs about nine stone.

He also has visible scars on his left wrist.

Anyone who has seen him, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a man matching the description should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 348 of October 20.