Man pleads guilty to burglary of popular Suffolk farm café
A man has admitted the burglary of a popular café and farm shop near Woodbridge during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Thomas Nicholls, 30, of Brightwell Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to a single charge of burglary.
The court heard that Marlesford Farm Café and Shop was burgled on April 20, 2020, and a Save the Children charity tin and two bottles of apple juice were stolen.
Nicholls, who was represented by solicitor Sue Threadkell at the short hearing, pleaded guilty on the basis that he stole the apple juice but not the charity tin.
Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and committed the case to the crown court for sentence.
Nicholls was granted unconditional bail by magistrates and will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.
Most Read
- 1 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
- 2 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
- 3 Who is Kieran McKenna? A look at Ipswich Town's new manager
- 4 'Protect yourself' - Woman's plea after husband dies from Covid
- 5 'It's a coup' - McGreal on McKenna appointment
- 6 'It feels like the right time, project and club' - Kieran McKenna named new Ipswich Town manager
- 7 Historic Suffolk village calls for lorry ban
- 8 'Amazing club with a fantastic history' - McKenna on Town
- 9 Mum and two children escape unhurt after rock smashes car windscreen
- 10 What can fans expect from 'schoolmaster' McKenna? The view from Man Utd