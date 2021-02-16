Man due in court charged with rape of girl nearly 30 years ago

Published: 3:38 PM February 16, 2021

A man is due to appear in court in April to face charges in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a girl nearly 30 years ago.

Police said this follows an investigation into an allegation that a child had been assaulted in Colchester between 1992 and 1993.

Martyn Shepherd, 43, of California Close, Colchester, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 13 to face charges of rape and indecent assault of a girl.

