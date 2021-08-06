Published: 12:54 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM August 6, 2021

A man from Colchester due to stand trial accused of murdering a 21-year-old American woman has had his hearing delayed.

Adam Butt, 21, of Laing Road, Colchester, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Mary Wells, who was originally from the US.

Ms Wells died despite the efforts of paramedics after she was found unresponsive at a Laing Road address in Colchester on January 17.

The case had been due to be heard today (Friday, August 6) art Chelmsford Crown Court but has now been pushed back to August 17 for a further case management hearing.

Essex Police at Laing Road following the death of Mary Wells - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A provisional cause of death found that Ms Wells had died of stab wounds to the neck and to the torso.

Mary Wells was found unresponsive in a house in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

She graduated Dallastown High School, in Pennsylvania, and was described as a “bright” woman.

Ms Wells' family paid tribute to her following her death: “Mary lost her mom a few years ago, but she had a goal to make her mom proud of her.

“She was looking to excel in life and will be loved and missed by all.”