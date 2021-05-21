News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colchester man charged with 38 offences in sexual assault investigation

Angus Williams

Published: 10:39 AM May 21, 2021   
Police have arrested a man in Sudbury in connection with drug offences

Matthew Clarke, 22, is charged with nearly 40 offences after sexual assault investigation - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Colchester man has been charged with nearly 40 offences as part of an investigation into child sexual assault.

Matthew Clarke, 22, of Delamere Road was arrested in November last year after officers from the Essex Police Child Sexual Exploitation Proactive Investigation Team carried out a warrant in Colchester.

Clarke has now been charged with:

  • One count of sexual assault by penetration
  • One count of sexual assault
  • Five counts of inciting a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity
  • 10 counts of inciting a child to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity
  • Three counts of sexual activity with a child
  • Five counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act
  • One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
  • Four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child
  • One count of meeting a child following grooming
  • Six counts of possession of indecent images of children
  • One count of blackmail

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today (Friday May 21).

Colchester News

