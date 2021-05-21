Colchester man charged with 38 offences in sexual assault investigation

Published: 10:39 AM May 21, 2021

Matthew Clarke, 22, is charged with nearly 40 offences after sexual assault investigation - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Colchester man has been charged with nearly 40 offences as part of an investigation into child sexual assault.

Matthew Clarke, 22, of Delamere Road was arrested in November last year after officers from the Essex Police Child Sexual Exploitation Proactive Investigation Team carried out a warrant in Colchester.

Clarke has now been charged with:

One count of sexual assault by penetration

One count of sexual assault

Five counts of inciting a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity

10 counts of inciting a child to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity

Three counts of sexual activity with a child

Five counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act

One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

Four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child

One count of meeting a child following grooming

Six counts of possession of indecent images of children

One count of blackmail

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today (Friday May 21).