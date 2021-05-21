Colchester man charged with 38 offences in sexual assault investigation
Published: 10:39 AM May 21, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A Colchester man has been charged with nearly 40 offences as part of an investigation into child sexual assault.
Matthew Clarke, 22, of Delamere Road was arrested in November last year after officers from the Essex Police Child Sexual Exploitation Proactive Investigation Team carried out a warrant in Colchester.
Clarke has now been charged with:
- One count of sexual assault by penetration
- One count of sexual assault
- Five counts of inciting a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity
- 10 counts of inciting a child to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity
- Three counts of sexual activity with a child
- Five counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act
- One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child
- Four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child
- One count of meeting a child following grooming
- Six counts of possession of indecent images of children
- One count of blackmail
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today (Friday May 21).