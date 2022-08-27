News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police begin hunt for criminal who absconded from Suffolk prison

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:50 AM August 27, 2022
Updated: 10:32 AM August 27, 2022
Matthew Francis absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk

Matthew Francis absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk

Police are hunting a man who has absconded from a prison in Suffolk.

Matthew Francis, 29, was reported as missing to police at about 12.20am today, August 27, from Hollesley Bay prison.

Francis had been on temporary release licence but failed to return.

Initial enquiries have failed to locate Francis, police say.

He is described as white, 177cm tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair and facial hair.

He has connections to the Kent area.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact police on 101.

Members of the public are advised to not approach him or take any further action.

