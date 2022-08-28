News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prisoner who absconded from Suffolk jail found in Kent

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:56 AM August 28, 2022
Matthew Francis absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk

Matthew Francis absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A prisoner who absconded from a prison in Suffolk has been found in Kent.

Matthew Francis, 29, failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison after being out on a temporary release licence.

He was reported missing in the early hours of yesterday, Saturday, August 27, but was located later in the same day in Kent.

Francis will be returned to the prison system.

Suffolk police thanked members of the public and the media for their assistance with the appeal.

