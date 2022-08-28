Prisoner who absconded from Suffolk jail found in Kent

A prisoner who absconded from a prison in Suffolk has been found in Kent.

Matthew Francis, 29, failed to return to Hollesley Bay prison after being out on a temporary release licence.

He was reported missing in the early hours of yesterday, Saturday, August 27, but was located later in the same day in Kent.

Francis will be returned to the prison system.

Suffolk police thanked members of the public and the media for their assistance with the appeal.