Man who stole Audi TT from Suffolk village is jailed
A man who stole an Audi TT from a village near Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for more than five years.
Matthew Greenaway, from Luton, was arrested on April 19 in connection with four burglaries that took place in the Bedfordshire town the week before.
After he was charged with four counts of burglary, Greenaway chose to cooperate with Suffolk police’s Operation Converter team, which aims to encourage offenders to clear the slate by admitting to further crimes.
The 50-year-old admitted to a further nine burglary offences. These included the theft of an Audi TT and jewellery from an address in Hawstead, near Bury St Edmunds, on the night of April 15.
The vehicle was later recovered in Luton and returned to its owner after being spotted by Bedfordshire Police officers.
Greenaway appeared before Luton Crown Court last Thursday, where he was sentenced to five years and two months in jail.
