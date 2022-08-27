News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of breaching non-molestation order

Jane Hunt

Published: 1:00 PM August 27, 2022
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

Matthew Hinds will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 50-year-old Colchester man faces a trial after pleading not guilty to three offences of breaching a non-molestation order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Matthew Hinds, of Coeur De Lion, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of breaching a non-molestation order on March 23, April 7 and April 27 last year.

The court heard the non-molestation order was made by Chelmsford Family Court in March 2021.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned the case until September 15 for a trial preparation hearing.

