Man accused of breaching non-molestation order

A 50-year-old Colchester man faces a trial after pleading not guilty to three offences of breaching a non-molestation order.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 25) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Matthew Hinds, of Coeur De Lion, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of breaching a non-molestation order on March 23, April 7 and April 27 last year.

The court heard the non-molestation order was made by Chelmsford Family Court in March 2021.

Recorder Gabrielle Posner adjourned the case until September 15 for a trial preparation hearing.