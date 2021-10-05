News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date set for trial of former treasurer accused of theft

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:28 AM October 5, 2021   
Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Melissa Knights' trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman accused of stealing more than £2,500 while working as a treasurer of a group which supported a Suffolk primary school will have to wait more than a year for her trial.

Melissa Knights, 40, of Swallows Close, Hollesley, has denied three offences of fraud by false representation and one offence of theft.

An earlier hearing was told the alleged offences relate to when Knights was treasurer of the Friends of Eyke School (FOES) organisation, which supported the primary school.

Knights has  denied stealing a total of £2,709 between October 2017 and June 2018.

At a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 5), Recorder Heather Rogers said Knights’ trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place in November next year.

Knights was not required to attend Tuesday’s hearing.

Ipswich Crown Court
