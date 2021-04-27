'Big mistake': Drink-driver who crashed into fence banned from roads
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A drink-driver who crashed his car into a fence in Melton has been banned from the roads.
Matthew Smith, of Lloyd Road, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to driving while over the legal limit.
A member of the public had spotted a white Ford Fiesta being driven by Smith crash into a metal fence in Beadon Way on February 24.
The 40-year-old recorded 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - over the legal limit of 35.
He told magistrates he had veered off the road after noticing a power steering warning light appear on the vehicle's dashboard.
Smith, who is self-employed, admitted he had made a "big mistake".
Magistrates banned Smith from driving for 12 months, which he will be able to reduce by 91 days if he undertakes a drivers' rehabilitation course.
He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £105 in court costs and a £45 victim surcharge.