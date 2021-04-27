'Big mistake': Drink-driver who crashed into fence banned from roads

Published: 3:30 PM April 27, 2021

Matthew Smith, of Melton, was banned from driving for 12 months - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A drink-driver who crashed his car into a fence in Melton has been banned from the roads.

Matthew Smith, of Lloyd Road, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to driving while over the legal limit.

A member of the public had spotted a white Ford Fiesta being driven by Smith crash into a metal fence in Beadon Way on February 24.

The 40-year-old recorded 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - over the legal limit of 35.

He told magistrates he had veered off the road after noticing a power steering warning light appear on the vehicle's dashboard.

Smith, who is self-employed, admitted he had made a "big mistake".

Magistrates banned Smith from driving for 12 months, which he will be able to reduce by 91 days if he undertakes a drivers' rehabilitation course.

He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £105 in court costs and a £45 victim surcharge.