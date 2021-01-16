News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drug-dealers caught in undercover police sting

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2021   
Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Thomas Workman and Kevin Merry were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two men caught dealing drugs in an undercover police sting have avoided immediate prison sentences. 

Kevin Merry, 43, and Thomas Workman, 29, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for a string of drug-related charges. 

Merry, of Marine Parade, Gorleston, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, conspiring to supply cocaine, supplying heroin to another, supplying cocaine to another, being concerned in the supply of heroin to another and being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another. 

Workman, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, conspiring to supply cocaine, supplying heroin to another, supplying cocaine to another, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another. 

The charges related to an undercover operation by police which began in April 2019, the court heard. 

On July 3, 2019 an undercover police officer was supplied drugs after the officer got into a car containing Merry, Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told the court. 

While on September 24, 2019, an undercover officer received text messages relating to be supplied with drugs she could sell. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Lambert on calls for him to be sacked and reports of a 'mutiny'
  2. 2 Analysis: Is lockdown finally working in Suffolk?
  3. 3 Suffolk braced for up to 10cm of snow as warnings upgraded
  1. 4 Body found in search for missing man
  2. 5 Police issue CCTV images in connection with Ipswich investigation
  3. 6 Man who coughed in face of police officer during Covid-19 pandemic is jailed
  4. 7 Ipswich Town turn down League One rivals' Donacien bid
  5. 8 Coronavirus infection rates drop in every district
  6. 9 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
  7. 10 Lambert gives Vincent-Young fitness update, plus will Downes and Norwood start?

She was met by Workman, who threw a bag at her containing 35 wraps of crack cocaine, eight wraps of cocaine, seven packets of heroin and a further 22 wraps of heroin, the court heard. 

The pair previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, by Judge Rupert Overbury. 

Judge Overbury also imposed a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement on the pair as well as up to 25 rehabilitation activity days. 

The pair's co-defendant, Samantha Nash, 47, of Springfield Road, Bury St Edmunds, will be sentenced at a date to be fixed. 


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

East Suffolk Council

170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40...

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon

Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Investigations

How full are the region’s hospitals compared with past winters?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon