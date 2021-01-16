Drug-dealers caught in undercover police sting

Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2021

Two men caught dealing drugs in an undercover police sting have avoided immediate prison sentences.

Kevin Merry, 43, and Thomas Workman, 29, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for a string of drug-related charges.

Merry, of Marine Parade, Gorleston, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, conspiring to supply cocaine, supplying heroin to another, supplying cocaine to another, being concerned in the supply of heroin to another and being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another.

Workman, of Canons Walk, Thetford, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, conspiring to supply cocaine, supplying heroin to another, supplying cocaine to another, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another.

The charges related to an undercover operation by police which began in April 2019, the court heard.

On July 3, 2019 an undercover police officer was supplied drugs after the officer got into a car containing Merry, Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told the court.

While on September 24, 2019, an undercover officer received text messages relating to be supplied with drugs she could sell.

She was met by Workman, who threw a bag at her containing 35 wraps of crack cocaine, eight wraps of cocaine, seven packets of heroin and a further 22 wraps of heroin, the court heard.

The pair previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, by Judge Rupert Overbury.

Judge Overbury also imposed a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement on the pair as well as up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.

The pair's co-defendant, Samantha Nash, 47, of Springfield Road, Bury St Edmunds, will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.



