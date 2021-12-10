News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair charged after man seriously assaulted outside pub

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:14 AM December 10, 2021
Two men have been charged following an attack outside the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester

Two men have been charged following an attack outside the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged after a man was seriously assaulted outside a Colchester pub earlier this year.

Essex Police said the victim was attacked outside the Leather Bottle pub, in Shrub End Road, on September 9.

Stephen Ford, 31, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, and Jake Goodspeed, 24, also of Monkwick Avenue, have been jointly charged with wounding in relation to the incident.

Ford has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a flick knife, while Goodspeed will also face one count of possession of a Class B drug.

The pair are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The Leather Bottle pub has recently had its alcohol licence revoked following a police crackdown on drug-related incidents in Colchester.

Essex Live News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer pushes Toto Nsiala away from angry Town fans.

Charlton Athletic vs Ipswich Town

'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers wearing masks in Ipswich.

Coronavirus

First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected

Timothy Bradford

person
Two trees are currently blocking two Suffolk roads

Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich council is collecting bins - but conditions are slowing down the crews.

Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know

Timothy Bradford

person