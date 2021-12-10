Pair charged after man seriously assaulted outside pub

Two men have been charged following an attack outside the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged after a man was seriously assaulted outside a Colchester pub earlier this year.

Essex Police said the victim was attacked outside the Leather Bottle pub, in Shrub End Road, on September 9.

Stephen Ford, 31, of Monkwick Avenue, Colchester, and Jake Goodspeed, 24, also of Monkwick Avenue, have been jointly charged with wounding in relation to the incident.

Ford has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a flick knife, while Goodspeed will also face one count of possession of a Class B drug.

The pair are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The Leather Bottle pub has recently had its alcohol licence revoked following a police crackdown on drug-related incidents in Colchester.