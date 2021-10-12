Two men charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
Two men have been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old who died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds.
The incident happened shortly before 4am in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate on Sunday, June 20, Suffolk police said.
The victim, who had suffered a serious stab wound, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
However, he died from his injuries two days after the incident.
He was later named by police as Neil Charles, from Bury St Edmunds.
Earlier this week, Suffolk police confirmed two men had been re-arrested in connection with Mr Charles' death.
David King, 55, and 18-year-old Edward King, both of Radnor Close in Bury St Edmunds, have both been charged with murder.
They will appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
