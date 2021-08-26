Two men charged after man found with serious head injuries
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people have been charged after a man was found with serious head injuries in Newmarket.
Suffolk police were called just after midnight on Sunday, August 22 to find a man lying unconscious, half in the road and half on the pavement, in Park Lane.
The man, aged in his 50s, remains in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.
Officers are have charged Nicholas Carter, 31, of Waterloo Close, Newmarket and Joshua Durrant, 28, of Barkways, Burwell, Cambridgeshire with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The men were arrested on Tuesday, August 24 and remain in custody.
They are set to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, today.
A 40-year-old man was also arrested on Sunday, August 22 on suspicion of assault causing GBH.
He remains on police bail until Wednesday, September 15, pending further enquiries.
