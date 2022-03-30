Men chased after interfering with car in Waitrose car park
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men were chased after interfering with a car in a Waitrose car park in Saxmundham.
The incident happened on Monday, March 28 outside the store in Church Hill, Suffolk police said.
The men attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius by jacking up the vehicle.
The owner returned to their car and noticed it rocking, Suffolk police said.
They challenged the male suspects who answered "wrong wheel", lowered the vehicle, ran off and made their escape in a medium sized blue car.
The offenders were described as white and in their 20s.
Police are also appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz vehicle in Station Yard in Darsham near Saxmundham on Tuesday, March 29.
Most Read
- 1 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
- 2 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
- 3 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
- 4 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
- 5 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 6 See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
- 7 ITFC Fans' Forum 3: What was said by McKenna, Ashton and Rolls
- 8 Town skipper Sam Morsy on Kieran McKenna's 'eye opening' methods and where it went wrong for Paul Cook
- 9 'Young, hungry, technical, athletic' - McKenna says summer signings could take Ipswich Town to a 'new level'
- 10 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
Anyone with any information about the incidents should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/18722/22 for the Saxmundham Waitrose incident or 37/18800/22 for Darsham.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.