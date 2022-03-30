News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Men chased after interfering with car in Waitrose car park

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:54 PM March 30, 2022
Waitrose in Church Hill in Saxmundham where men attempted to steal a catalytic converter

Waitrose in Church Hill in Saxmundham where men attempted to steal a catalytic converter - Credit: Google Maps

Two men were chased after interfering with a car in a Waitrose car park in Saxmundham.

The incident happened on Monday, March 28 outside the store in Church Hill, Suffolk police said.

The men attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius by jacking up the vehicle.

The owner returned to their car and noticed it rocking, Suffolk police said.

They challenged the male suspects who answered "wrong wheel", lowered the vehicle, ran off and made their escape in a medium sized blue car.

The offenders were described as white and in their 20s.

Police are also appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz vehicle in Station Yard in Darsham near Saxmundham on Tuesday, March 29.

Anyone with any information about the incidents should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/18722/22 for the Saxmundham Waitrose incident or 37/18800/22 for Darsham.

