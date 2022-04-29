News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Video

Suspects in Bury St Edmunds murder probe still being questioned by police

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:46 PM April 29, 2022
Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man was killed are still in custody

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man was killed are still in custody - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Suffolk police

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds are still in custody.

Police were called to reports of a double stabbing, involving a man and a woman, at Harland Court at about 3pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, officers found the victims with stab wounds in a flat.

A 43-year-old man who police named as Karl Skoulding died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Officers are still questioning a man and a teenage boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Home Office post mortem examination of the Mr Skoulding's body took place on Wednesday afternoon and established multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.

Detectives are treating his death as murder.

Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man and a woman found with stab wounds at Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A short while later, police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the vicinity of St John’s Street.

At about 3.50am on Thursday, a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was also arrested on suspicion of murder in the town and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Suffolk police confirmed at 11am today that the two remain in custody. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named
  2. 2 Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Pub where licence revoked over drug dealing applies for new licence
  1. 4 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
  2. 5 Pub with ‘secret’ cinema and smokehouse is now selling wood-fired pizzas
  3. 6 Flat bed lorry seized after driver caught without MOT and insurance
  4. 7 'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia
  5. 8 Insta-trending fashion brand opens new store in Suffolk
  6. 9 Reopening of historic east Suffolk hotel delayed until summer
  7. 10 Boy, 16, arrested after drugs and taser found at Bury St Edmunds home

Detectives applied to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a warrant of further detention of the 38-year-old man and they were granted an additional 31 hours to question the suspect. 

Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The double stabbing took place in Harland Court in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Any witnesses to the attack, or people who were in the area between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, are asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Suffolk Live News

Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person
A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon