Suspects in Bury St Edmunds murder probe still being questioned by police
Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds are still in custody.
Police were called to reports of a double stabbing, involving a man and a woman, at Harland Court at about 3pm on Tuesday.
On arrival, officers found the victims with stab wounds in a flat.
A 43-year-old man who police named as Karl Skoulding died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A Home Office post mortem examination of the Mr Skoulding's body took place on Wednesday afternoon and established multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.
Detectives are treating his death as murder.
A short while later, police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the vicinity of St John’s Street.
At about 3.50am on Thursday, a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was also arrested on suspicion of murder in the town and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.
Suffolk police confirmed at 11am today that the two remain in custody.
Detectives applied to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a warrant of further detention of the 38-year-old man and they were granted an additional 31 hours to question the suspect.
Any witnesses to the attack, or people who were in the area between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, are asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
