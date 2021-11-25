News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drug dealer has to pay back £155 - after criminal behaviour netted £8,405

Published: 12:52 PM November 25, 2021
A drug dealer who was jailed for seven years after he was caught with 81 wraps of cocaine and heroin in Essex has been ordered to pay a £155 confiscation order.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (November 25) heard that 37-year-old 

Menelik Edwards’ benefit from his criminal behaviour was £8,405.

However, Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said Menelik’s available assets were only £155 which was cash seized from him by police when he was arrested.

Recorder Darren Reed made a confiscation order in the sum of £155 and ordered Edwards to pay a £181 victim surcharge.

Menelik of Nine Acres Close, Manor Park, London, admitted two offences of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one offence of possession of class B drugs and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in March this year.

Edwards was arrested in Clacton on September 12, 2019, by officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor – which aims to disrupt county lines drug activity. 

A total of 81 wraps of class A drugs were found with Edwards' DNA on them, the court heard. 

The court heard that Edwards had a previous conviction for kidnapping as well as two previous drug dealing charges.

