Mercedes SUV stolen from driveway in west Suffolk

A black Mercedes sports utility vehicle has been stolen from a driveway in Haverhill.

The vehicle, a ML250 model, was taken from a property in Wentford Court between 6pm and 6.10pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The car's registration number is AX15 GDK.

Anyone who knows of the vehicle's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 2110/22.

