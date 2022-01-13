News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Mercedes SUV stolen from driveway in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:05 PM January 13, 2022
The Mercedes was taken from a driveway in Haverhill in west Suffolk

The Mercedes was taken from a driveway in Haverhill in west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A black Mercedes sports utility vehicle has been stolen from a driveway in Haverhill.

The vehicle, a ML250 model, was taken from a property in Wentford Court between 6pm and 6.10pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The Mercedes has the registration AX15 GDK

The Mercedes has the registration AX15 GDK - Credit: Suffolk police

The car's registration number is AX15 GDK.

Anyone who knows of the vehicle's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 2110/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wilf Elliott alongside his Ed Sheeran portrait

Ed Sheeran

Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait

Toby Lown

person
A body has been found in the search for Charley Gadd, from near Sudbury, who was reported missing in Manchester

Suffolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
hearts services gillingham

Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
(L-R) Aaron Drinan, Flynn Downes and Luke Chambers were among a number of players who departed Ipswich Town in the summer

Football | Video

The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon