Mercedes stolen from Bury St Edmunds car park

The incident happened in the Cattle Market Car Park in Bury. - Credit: Phil Morley

A Mercedes SUV has been stolen from a car park in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred in the Cattlemarket car park in the centre of the west Suffolk town.

The stolen vehicle was a black Mercedes ML350 and was taken between 3.45pm and 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, April 19).

The car's registration is LA62 OLO.

Suffolk police is asking that anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activities to contact them quoting crime reference 37/23399/22.

