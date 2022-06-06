Mercedes stolen from outside home in west Suffolk town

A silver Mercedes sedan has been taken from Ross Close in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A Mercedes sedan has been stolen from outside a home in a west Suffolk town.

It was taken from an address in Ross Close, near the golf club in Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

The vehicle, a silver CLS 220, was taken at some point between 10pm on Saturday and 8am the following day.

It has the registration plate C17PON.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/34390/22.

