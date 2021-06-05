Have you seen missing Julie?

Published: 8:27 AM June 5, 2021 Updated: 8:48 AM June 5, 2021

Julie Morris-Leveque was last seen in Ealing on Friday, June 4 according to the Met Police. - Credit: Met Police

A missing woman from London could be in Suffolk, Met Police have said.

Julie Morris-Leveque, 42, from Ealing was last seen in the London borough on Friday, June 4.

She has Suffolk connections and officers are appealing for anyone In the county who know may know where she is to contact them.

If you have seen Julie, or know of her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 21MIS015931.