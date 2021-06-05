News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you seen missing Julie?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:27 AM June 5, 2021    Updated: 8:48 AM June 5, 2021
Julie Morris-Leveque

Julie Morris-Leveque was last seen in Ealing on Friday, June 4 according to the Met Police. - Credit: Met Police

A missing woman from London could be in Suffolk, Met Police have said.

Julie Morris-Leveque, 42, from Ealing was last seen in the London borough on Friday, June 4.

She has Suffolk connections and officers are appealing for anyone In the county who know may know where she is to contact them.

If you have seen Julie, or know of her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 21MIS015931.

