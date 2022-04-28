News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
66-year-old to be sentenced for drug offences

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:28 PM April 28, 2022
Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Cou

Leonard Brookman will be sentenced next month. - Credit: Archant

A 66-year-old Suffolk man accused of possessing heroin with intent to supply will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( April 28) was Leonard Brookman of Town Farm Close, Metfield.

He admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply heroin on Christmas Eve 2020.

Recorder Douglas Edwards QC agreed to adjourn sentence until May 19 for a pre-sentence report and to allow prosecution counsel Matthew Sorel-Cameron to consider Brookman’s basis of plea.

Recorder Edwards allowed Brookman’s bail to continue.

