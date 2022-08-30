Charges dropped against woman accused of handling stolen goods

Ipswich Crown Court heard no evidence would be offered by the prosecution - Credit: Archant

A 23-year-old Colchester woman accused of handling stolen goods has had the charges against her dropped.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 30) was Miah Penny, whose address was given as care of Gainsborough Road, Colchester.

She pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen household items belonging to Bloor Homes on February 7 this year.

She also denied a further charge of receiving stolen goods on the same date.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, offered no evidence on the charges and Recorder Richard Kelly directed that not guilty verdicts be entered on the court record.