Sentence date fixed for man who distributed indecent child images

A 27-year-old Suffolk man who has admitted making and distributing indecent images and videos of children has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 7) for a plea heading was Michael Anderson, of Middleton Road, Yoxford.

He pleaded guilty to distributing three indecent images of children and 15 videos in the most serious level A category and eight videos in category B between May and June last year.

He also admitted three offences of making indecent images and videos of children on or before June 14 last year.

The charges relate to nine category A indecent images of children and 51 videos, 21 indecent images and 32 videos in category B and 98 indecent images in the lowest level C category.

Anderson, who has no previous convictions, also admitted possessing more than 100 prohibited images of children and possessing two extreme pornographic videos featuring a person having sex with an animal.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until November 9 and warned Anderson that he could be facing an immediate prison sentence.

However, she said that after hearing mitigation it might be possible suspend the sentence but she wasn’t making any promises.