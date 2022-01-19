News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pair deny dangerous driving on the A11 in Suffolk

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM January 19, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Michael Bassett and Jade Poulton appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man and woman accused of dangerous driving on a stretch of road in Suffolk will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 18, were 29-year-old Michael Bassett, who was living in Elm Road, Thetford, and Jade Poulton, 31, of Gibbfield Close, Romford.

They have pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on July 17 2018 on the A11 northbound at Barton Mills in Suffolk.

Bassett has also pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on the same date.

Their trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing September 5 this year.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on June 30. The couple are on bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
  2. 2 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
  3. 3 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
  1. 4 Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year
  2. 5 Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month
  3. 6 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
  4. 7 'If we're clever there's lots to learn' - McKenna on Town's Bolton lessons
  5. 8 Woman jailed for harassing behaviour in Bury St Edmunds
  6. 9 Frustration as temporary traffic lights left in place for nearly a year
  7. 10 Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month
Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jemma Chatten

Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and north Essex's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Christian Walton on a full-time deal

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for keeper Walton

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon