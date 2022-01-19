Pair deny dangerous driving on the A11 in Suffolk

The trial of a man and woman accused of dangerous driving on a stretch of road in Suffolk will take place later this year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 18, were 29-year-old Michael Bassett, who was living in Elm Road, Thetford, and Jade Poulton, 31, of Gibbfield Close, Romford.

They have pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on July 17 2018 on the A11 northbound at Barton Mills in Suffolk.

Bassett has also pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on the same date.

Their trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing September 5 this year.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on June 30. The couple are on bail.