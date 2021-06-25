Drug dealer to be sentenced in the autumn

Published: 4:50 PM June 25, 2021

A man accused of setting up a commercial cannabis farm in an outbuilding will be sentenced in September after a judge has heard evidence about his involvement in the operation

Police officers who raided Dulls Farm in Ellingham on the Norfolk/Suffolk border in July 2019 discovered 131 cannabis plants in a brick shed as well as specialised growing equipment including heating, ventilation and lighting, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Michael Latham, 59, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, spice and ketamine and possessing ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He and his wife Lesley Latham, 62, who no longer live at the farm, admitted concealing criminal property, namely deposits made into bank accounts between January and July 2019.

Lesley Latham was given a six month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Recorder William Clegg adjourned sentence on Michael Latham to allow the court to hear evidence on September 3 about his involvement in the operation after his barrister claimed that he had been acting as a manager for someone else.