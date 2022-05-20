News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 28, warned he could be jailed for attempted child sex offence

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM May 20, 2022
Michael Vinson has been warned he is likely to be jailed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 28-year-old man who attempted to arrange to have sexual contact with a child has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( May 18) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Michael Vinson, of Axial Close, Colchester.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence between March 21 and April 10 last year.

He also admitted possessing two extreme pornographic still images and four videos depicting a person performing sex acts with an animal on or before April 15 last year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until June 16 for a pre-sentence report and said: "Offences of this nature normally carry an immediate prison sentence.”

He granted Vinson conditional bail and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.

