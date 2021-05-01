Woman, 40, killed in seaside attack named as murder probe continues

Published: 10:27 AM May 1, 2021

The scene of the incident in Beach Way, Jaywick - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died after suffering a head injury in Jaywick has been named by police as Michelle Cooper from Clacton.

The 40-year-old is alleged to have been assaulted in Beach Way last Friday.

She was taken to hospital with a head injury but died on Sunday.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, has been charged in connection with her murder.

He has also been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm.

Nethercott appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and is set to appear again at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 4.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Jennings, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation into Michelle’s death continues.

“It is not too late to speak to us if you have any information that will help my officers.

“I appreciate incidents like this can cause concern to the local community, but we believe this was an isolated attack with no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference 42/76463/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.