Teenager locked up for two years after assaulting his dad

Joel Green was sentenced to two years in a young offender institution - Credit: Suffolk police

A 19-year-old who punched his dad in the face just two days after receiving a suspended sentence has been locked up for two years.

Joel Green was handed a two-year suspended sentence by Judge Emma Peters on February 3 this year for offences of possessing an imitation firearm and causing actual bodily harm, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

But on February 5, Green, who was subject to a curfew, was picked up by his father in Bury St Edmunds around 6.45pm, Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, told the court.

On the way back to their home in Mildenhall, Green was agitated and acting aggressively and his father believed he may have been drinking, the court heard.

At the dinner table, Green began throwing food around and was "excessively rude" to his mother, Mr Gladwell said.

His father tried to get him to calm down but Green began hitting and kicking a door, causing damage.

Green then struck his dad in the chest and pushed him before punching him in the face, the court heard.

The police were called and further damage was discovered to the kitchen door.

In police interview, Green admitted that he had been drinking vodka with friends and accepted and he had caused the damage, but denied assaulting his father.

However, he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage before magistrates in Ipswich on February 7.

The court heard that Green, of Kingsway, Mildenhall, has a number of previous convictions.

Green's father and sister attended the sentencing hearing and sat in the public gallery.

John Farmer, mitigating, said Green is now taking the appropriate medication and has changed his attitude.

He said his client is "a person with a considerable parcel of problems", who is keen to be given a further chance.

Sentencing him Wednesday, Judge Peters told Green it was "a great sadness" that had failed to take the chance she had given him last time.

"I went out on a limb to give you a chance, but you did not take it," she said.

Green was sentenced to a total of two years' imprisonment in a young offender institution.