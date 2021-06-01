Man reported for verbally abusing 12-year-old girl from car

Published: 11:55 AM June 1, 2021

The incident happened in Mildenhall on Saturday - Credit: Archant

A man allegedly made offensive remarks to a 12-year-old girl from a car in Mildenhall.

The public order incident happened at around 1.45pm on Saturday at the junction of St Andrews Street and High Street in the town, Suffolk police said.

A male passenger in a small green hatchback allegedly called out offensive remarks to the girl.

Officers are appealing for help in tracing the man and anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28372/21.



