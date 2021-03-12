Woman accused of forging a will is charged
Published: 12:03 PM March 12, 2021
A 73-year-old Suffolk woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly forging a will.
Anne Kermode-Hutchinson was due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) but the hearing was adjourned.
Kermode-Hutchinson, of Rowan Walk, Mildenhall, has been charged with one count of fraud by false representation after being accused of presenting a will intending to gain a man's inheritance.
The PTPH was adjourned by Judge Emma Peters until Friday, April 9.