Picture shows extent of damage to stolen car after arson in west Suffolk
Published: 9:51 AM October 8, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A picture released by police has revealed the extent of damage to a stolen car after an alleged arson in west Suffolk.
The image was posted by Mildenhall Police at 4.45am today, October 8.
According to the force, officers attended an arson on a vehicle after it was believed to have been towed to a secluded location and set alight.
The car was identified by its vehicle identification number and was discovered to have been stolen for use at a burglary.
The victim has been notified by police.