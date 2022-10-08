News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Picture shows extent of damage to stolen car after arson in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:51 AM October 8, 2022
Mildenhall Police attended an arson in west Suffolk overnight

A picture released by police has revealed the extent of damage to a stolen car after an alleged arson in west Suffolk.

The image was posted by Mildenhall Police at 4.45am today, October 8.

According to the force, officers attended an arson on a vehicle after it was believed to have been towed to a secluded location and set alight.

The car was identified by its vehicle identification number and was discovered to have been stolen for use at a burglary.

The victim has been notified by police.

