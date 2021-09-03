Catalytic converters thieves disrupted
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police disrupted four would-be thieves allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Officers from west Suffolk were called to Mildenhall at 9pm Thursday night after reports of four people attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
It is believed that weapons were used in the theft, and power tools were then used to remove the catalytic converter.
It is understood that four males were involved and were in a black or blue SUV style vehicle.
Mildenhall police received help from the Ministry of Defence police to help with the incident.
Later in the evening officers were called to reports of 30 or more youths gathering in Jubilee car park in Mildenhall.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Some decided to do burnouts before we arrived.
"One person was detained and drugs were found."
They added that no further catalytic converter thefts had taken place.