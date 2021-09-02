Drug driver who failed to stop for police is banned from road

Published: 7:30 AM September 2, 2021

John Taylor has been banned from the road for three years - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Mildenhall drug driver who failed to stop for police on his way back from the shops has been banned from the road for three years.

John Taylor, 34, was behind the wheel of a Ford Galaxy in Lakenheath on February 26 this year when police checks revealed he was not insured to drive the vehicle, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Police tried to get the Ford to stop and activated blue lights and sirens, Mark Milkovics, prosecuting, told the court.

But Taylor drove away and continued on to his then home address in Eriswell Drive, Lakenheath, magistrates heard.

Taylor reached speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph limit and also went through a red light, the court heard.

He then parked the car on his driveway and then got out of the car, displaying the keys, Mr Milkovics said.

Taylor told officers: "I was just trying to get the car home."

Taylor was also found to have cannabis component Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - 2.8 micrograms per litre of blood - in his system. The legal limit is 2ug/L

Taylor, now of St John's Close, Mildenhall, was also driving on an expired provisional licence.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Taylor pleaded guilty to drug driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop for police, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

The court heard that Taylor had a previous drug driving conviction from 2018.

Taylor, who was not represented in court, told magistrates that he had been shopping for his family, and did not have the intention to endanger anyone and did not believe he had done so.

He said that he wanted to get the car home as he did not want it to be impounded.

Taylor also told magistrates that he has smoked cannabis since the age of 14, which is why an amount was found in his system.

Magistrates disqualified Taylor from driving for three years and he was ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £95.

He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work.



