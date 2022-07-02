News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
E-scooter rider arrested for drunk driving

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:48 AM July 2, 2022
Mildenhall police arrested an e-scooter rider for drunk driving.

Mildenhall police arrested an e-scooter rider for drunk driving. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A person has been arrested for drunk driving after riding an e-scooter on the road. 

It was among a number of incidents Mildenhall police attended on Friday night (July 1). 

In a tweet, officers also reported one traffic offence and two drug searches which found one person in possession of a Class A substance. 

A spokesman wrote: “Another busy night for NRT5/NRT3. 

“One Traffic Offence Report (TOR), two drug stop searches with one positive result for Class A. 

A person was found in possession of a Class A substance during police patrols in Mildenhall.

A person was found in possession of a Class A substance during police patrols in Mildenhall. - Credit: Mildenhall Police

“Multiple vehicle checks conducted with patrols across the area. 

“One drink driver arrested after riding an e-scooter on a road.” 

