E-scooter rider arrested for drunk driving
Published: 7:48 AM July 2, 2022
- Credit: Mildenhall Police
A person has been arrested for drunk driving after riding an e-scooter on the road.
It was among a number of incidents Mildenhall police attended on Friday night (July 1).
In a tweet, officers also reported one traffic offence and two drug searches which found one person in possession of a Class A substance.
A spokesman wrote: “Another busy night for NRT5/NRT3.
“One Traffic Offence Report (TOR), two drug stop searches with one positive result for Class A.
“Multiple vehicle checks conducted with patrols across the area.
“One drink driver arrested after riding an e-scooter on a road.”