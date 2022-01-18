More than 1,400 litres of heating fuel stolen near Mildenhall

Police are encouraging people to keep on top of their security of their fuel tanks after two broken into near Mildenhall - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of litres of heating fuel has been stolen from properties in Beck Row.

The first theft took place at some point between 10pm on Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16 from a garage in Rose Green Lane.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "The victim reports the theft of approximately 700 litres of heating oil from a tank behind a garage.

"A screw cap was removed and fuel was siphoned out."

The second theft happened at a property in Heath Road where around 700 litres of heating fuel was stolen.

It happened at some point between December 22, and Thursday, January 13.

Officers are suggesting that people check their fuel levels and the security of their tanks regularly.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity between the times states should contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number.

The reference number for the first theft is 37/3476 and the second one is 37/3141/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



