Man sentenced after driving while disqualified with no insurance

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:12 AM August 6, 2022
Matei Scoicea was stopped earlier this year when it was found he was driving while disqualified with no insurance.

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced after driving while disqualified with no insurance earlier this year.

Matei Scoicea, of Clare Close in Mildenhall, was stopped by Mildenhall Police on the A1101 on March 29.

He was found to have no insurance and checks on his driving licence status found he was disqualified from driving.

He has now been sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates Court after being found guilty of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He has been given a suspended 12 month prison sentence, 120 hours community service and six penalty points. 

